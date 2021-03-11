fbpx
Denmark, Norway Suspend Use Of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

Denmark, Norway Suspend Use Of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine

March 11, 20210113
Denmark, Norway Suspend Use Of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Health authorities in Denmark and Norway said on Thursday they had temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated.

The move comes after Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

Danish health authorities said the country’s decision to suspend the shots for two weeks came after a 60-year old woman in Denmark, who was given an AstraZeneca shot from the same batch that was used in Austria, formed a blood clot and died.

READ ALSO: Royal Drama: Megan Markle Files Complaint About Morgan’s Comments

Danish authorities said they had responded “to reports of possible serious side effects, both from Denmark and other European countries.”

“It is currently not possible to conclude whether there is a link. We are acting early, it needs to be thoroughly investigated,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Twitter.

The vaccine would be suspended for 14 days in Denmark.

“This is a cautionary decision,” Geir Bukholm, director of infection prevention and control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI), told a news conference.

About Author

Denmark, Norway Suspend Use Of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19 Vaccine Trial COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
June 23, 20200119

South Africa to Commence COVID-19 Vaccine Trial this Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South Africa rolls out the continent’s first coronavirus vaccine trial this week, the university leading the pilot said ON Tuesday, as the country grapples
Read More
Six Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 20, 20200101

Lagos State Government Denies Existence of Non-release Policy of Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Patients

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State government says there is no policy prohibiting the release of dead coronavirus (COVID-19) patients to their families. The Commissioner for H
Read More
NCDC Records 930 New Cases of COVID-19, Highest Single Day Infection COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 30, 20200123

Edo State Government Launches 5 Additional COVID-19 Screening Centres

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Edo State Government has set up five additional screening centres across land borders with Ondo, Delta and Kogi States respectively to check the importa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.