Democracy Day: Buhari To Address Nigerians On June 12

June 12, 2021089
President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on the morning of June 12, 2021. This was made known by the presidency in a statement on Friday.

“To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, June 12, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday June 12, 2021, at 7am,” a statement signed by spokesman Femi Adesina said.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

The Presidency announced an exclusive interview between the President and the Nigerian Television Authority.

“President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021,” the statement said.

“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.”

