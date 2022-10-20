Demand For Hybrid Cloud Services On The Rise – PPC 

There’s been an accelerated demand for cloud services in the country, stemming from the growing awareness of the value that digitalization brings to businesses says PPC, one of Nigeria’s foremost and leading ICT and infrastructure development companies.

The trend was observed by the Director of Operations at PPC, Dr Patrick Ede, who stated that the growing adoption of digital documents riding on increased internet penetration is also driving the demand for cloud adoption.

In Nigeria, organisations are gradually migrating from on-premises servers to hybrid cloud storage as a Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC), he added.

A hybrid cloud approach is an IT infrastructure setup that allows businesses to continue to use their on-premise servers while also taking advantage of shared cloud options.

It also helps to improve data privacy for special classified information and ensures compliance for regulated applications.

Ede explained that as business organizations make decisions regarding opportunities, risks and profitability, enormous insights and data intelligence are required.

To achieve access to quick valuable information, he said hybrid cloud services have been identified as crucial platforms for corporates and SMEs to seamlessly access and analyse data as well as accelerate smart decision making while on the move.

He said, “More companies are moving away from legacy technologies and are embracing technologies that are indispensable competitive differentiators that chart new paths for business growth.

“They are re-inventing the way they interact with stakeholders within and outside their organization; and hybrid cloud solutions are making it seamless for them to achieve this.”

“As organizations are looking to expand their operations, grow and scale commercial ventures, this comes with a need to access and share data across different platforms and locations.

“With the hybrid cloud offering, workers can work efficiently, share information with ease and ensure critical information are accessed speedily.

“Hybrid cloud is helping organisations to deliver on their goals, accelerating the speed with which they innovate, build and deploy products and services.

“Our cloud service addresses the pain points of many enterprises by providing unified services across clouds with applications, data and license portability.”

Over the last 10 years, PPC has worked with several organizations in modernizing legacy systems and processes and facilitating seamless migration from on-premise servers to the cloud, enabling network optimisation, driving digital transformation, and ensuring data security.