Delta State Wins Hosting Rights For 2022 National Sports Festival

Delta state has been awarded the hosting rights for the 21st National Sports Festival by the ministry of youth and sports development.

Nebolisa Anako, permanent secretary of the ministry broke the news during the closing ceremony of the 20th edition of festival in Benin, Edo state.

It is understood that the federal government received bids from six states namely: Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, and Ogun to host the games which are sometimes seen as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics.

Delta, who won the Edo edition, will host the thirty-six states and federal capital territory (FCT) in 2022.

Team Delta emerged as champions for the sixth time with 158 gold, 116 silver, and 110 bronze medals while the host came second with 129 gold, 104 silver, and 108 bronze medals.

Bayelsa state took the third position with 56 gold, 55 silver, and 58 bronze.

The biennial multi-sport event organised by the federal government of Nigeria kicked off on April 4 and then came to an end on April 14.