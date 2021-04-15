fbpx
Delta State Wins Hosting Rights For 2022 National Sports Festival

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSPORTS

Delta State Wins Hosting Rights For 2022 National Sports Festival

April 15, 20210125

Delta state has been awarded the hosting rights for the 21st National Sports Festival by the ministry of youth and sports development.

Nebolisa Anako, permanent secretary of the ministry broke the news during the closing ceremony of the 20th edition of festival in Benin, Edo state.

It is understood that the federal government received bids from six states namely: Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, and Ogun to host the games which are sometimes seen as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics.

Delta, who won the Edo edition, will host the thirty-six states and federal capital territory (FCT) in 2022.

Team Delta emerged as champions for the sixth time with 158 gold, 116 silver, and 110 bronze medals while the host came second with 129 gold, 104 silver, and 108 bronze medals.

Bayelsa state took the third position with 56 gold, 55 silver, and 58 bronze.

The biennial multi-sport event organised by the federal government of Nigeria kicked off on April 4 and then came to an end on April 14.

About Author

Delta State Wins Hosting Rights For 2022 National Sports Festival
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

December 24, 2013063

Police Arrests Woman Who Tries To Kill Baby

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a woman, Fatima Adekoya who tried to throw her one-day old baby in a soak-away pit in Ifelodun Street, Ikorodu L
Read More
Ronaldo SPORTS
June 6, 20190115

Rape Lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo in US Court Not Dropped

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A rape lawsuit filed in the United States against Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has not been dropped, the plaintiff’s lawyer said Wednesday, dismissing a
Read More
Caster Semenya SPORTS
May 6, 20190117

Caster Semenya’s Mobile Phone Hacked

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya has tweeted that her phone number has been “hacked”. She warned that people in control of the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.