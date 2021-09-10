fbpx

Delta State Govt. Budgets N425bn For 2022

September 10, 20210140
The Delta State Government has budgeted the sum of N425 billion tentatively for 2022, higher than the N383.95 billion approved for 2021.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Delta Commissioner for Economic Planning, Barry Pere-Gbe, after consultations with Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

Pere-Gbe said, “In line with the principles of participatory democracy, we interact with the public and also with the MDAs. We believe that budgeting should be a bottom-up approach in governance. This means that it should come from the people.

“The Okowa administration is a government that is intending to finish strong. We have just the 2022 budget to look at and so the engagements have enabled us to know the build-up towards what we will be finishing with.

“It is a budget that will be N425 billion tentatively which is a growth from the 2021 budget. In the year 2022, we will be able to complete so many of the facilities across the three new universities. The budget size of the Ministry of Higher Education will grow far beyond what it is today.

“I expect a 200 percent growth in the subsequent budget to complete a lot of the facilities in the new universities so that we can pursue accreditations in the institutions.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

