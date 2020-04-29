Delta State Discharges 2 Treated COVID-19 Patients, Relaxes Lockdown

The Delta State Government has discharged two COVID-19 patients from the State Isolation Centre after testing negative twice for the dreaded virus.

Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this in Asaba, the state capital during a broadcast on Tuesday.

He also announced gradual ease on the lockdown restrictions with civil servants from Grade Level 12 and above asked to resume work from Thursday, April 30.

According to the governor, social distancing rules will be strictly applied for burials and weddings with no more than 50 persons.

However, conferences, sporting activities, gathering of people in convention/event centres, sports fields, public/open spaces, as well as recreational and cultural/communal activities remain banned until May 31.

Governor Okowa noted that in line with the Federal Government’s directives, all entry points into and out of the state remain closed as proactive steps to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay.

It will be recalled that the state government had on April 1 closed all offices, public spaces as a necessary measure aimed at reducing the risk of transmission of the virus.

Currently, one million pieces of facemasks produced by the state government are ready for distribution across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

The production follows an order issued by the governor for the compulsory wearing of facemasks which takes effect immediately.

Source: Channels TV