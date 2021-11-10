fbpx

Delta Government, Stallion Auto To Establish Tricycle Manufacturing Plant

November 10, 20210173
Delta Government and Stallion Auto Keke Limited have agreed to set up a tricycle manufacturing facility in the state.

This was disclosed by Dr. Kingsley Emu, Chief Economic Adviser to the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who stated this during an exhibition of the new Auto Keke Bajaj tricycle in Asaba on Tuesday.

Emu noted that the temporary manufacturing facility would be located on the Benin Asaba Expressway, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, adding that the partnership was a huge project as a result of Stallion’s reputation as a top and foremost automobile player and global brand with model automobile showrooms across Nigeria.

Emu stated that Delta State was leveraging on the Stallion Auto Keke Limited’s successful operations in the past 52 years to reproduce their success story in Delta in order to improve employment generation, wealth creation, skills acquisition and enhance the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

According to Emu, Delta State government is giving incentive and an enabling environment while Stallion is providing the state government with a 3 percent equity stake in the venture.

“The Auto Keke Tricycle plant shall be consummated under a PPP arrangement with Delta State Government in providing enabling environment and land to establish the plant. Delta is famous for entrepreneurship and job creation and I must commend Stallion Group for their desire to establish the manufacturing plant in Delta.

By bringing them to Delta, we are bringing them closer to the South-South and the South East because they have a lot of market share in the region.

In the past six years, over one million jobs have been created within the corresponding period.“The partnership will also entail the training and establishment of 2,000 mechanics among the Keke riders.“

With all of these efforts, we are committed to deepening our entrepreneurship programmes to create more jobs for our people,” Emu said.

