fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

Delta COVID-19 Variant Spreading Among Unvaccinated Nigerians – Minister

July 23, 2021096
The Nigerian Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says the Delta variant of COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations in the country.

The Nigerian Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says the Delta variant of COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations in the country.

While speaking at a virtual press conference organised by the Africa Regional office of the World Health Organisation, WHO, facilitated by APO Group, Ehanire explained that although the Delta variant was first detected two weeks ago.

He said the frontline workers and older Nigerians are highly at risk of contracting the virus.

He stated the federal government has paid high priority to COVID-19 response, recalled the unfortunate surge in cases in India a few months ago and regretted that a similar surge is now being seen in most African countries. 

“The most at-risk – health workers, older populations and those with underlying conditions are unprotected in lower-income countries, while richer countries are vaccinating those much less at risk and procuring booster shots,” the minister said.

READ ALSO: FG Sets Up Governing Board Of NEITI

Ehanire added, “We appeal to vaccine manufacturers to make it as easy as possible for countries to share doses and prioritise technical transfer agreements to expand global production.

The minister said Nigeria was interested in being the hub in local production of vaccines in Africa and had partnered with a private company to make it happen.

“We are going to bid for technical support and we will be one of those considered for the COVID-19  vaccine production in Africa,” he said.

About Author

Delta COVID-19 Variant Spreading Among Unvaccinated Nigerians – Minister
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
February 8, 20180132

Ethiopian Airlines Commences Direct Flight to Chicago

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ethiopian Airlines Group will flag off direct flight from Addis Ababa to Chicago from June 2, 2018. West bound passengers from Africa will connect to Chicag
Read More
Nigeria's Inflation Surges by 14.89 percent - NBS BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 15, 20200658

Nigeria’s Inflation Surges by 14.89 percent – NBS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s inflation has surged by 14.89 percent (year-on-year), according to the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Consumer Price Index Novem
Read More
Interswitch One Africa Music Fest COVERENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
August 24, 20190224

Quickteller Picks Winners to Attend Interswitch One Africa Music Fest in London.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Quickteller, a leading digital consumer payments platform in Nigeria, is set to take another set of winners on an all-expense-paid trip to the London instal
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.