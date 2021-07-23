Delta COVID-19 Variant Spreading Among Unvaccinated Nigerians – Minister

July 23, 2021 96

The Nigerian Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says the Delta variant of COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations in the country.

While speaking at a virtual press conference organised by the Africa Regional office of the World Health Organisation, WHO, facilitated by APO Group, Ehanire explained that although the Delta variant was first detected two weeks ago.

He said the frontline workers and older Nigerians are highly at risk of contracting the virus.

He stated the federal government has paid high priority to COVID-19 response, recalled the unfortunate surge in cases in India a few months ago and regretted that a similar surge is now being seen in most African countries.

“The most at-risk – health workers, older populations and those with underlying conditions are unprotected in lower-income countries, while richer countries are vaccinating those much less at risk and procuring booster shots,” the minister said.

Ehanire added, “We appeal to vaccine manufacturers to make it as easy as possible for countries to share doses and prioritise technical transfer agreements to expand global production.

The minister said Nigeria was interested in being the hub in local production of vaccines in Africa and had partnered with a private company to make it happen.

“We are going to bid for technical support and we will be one of those considered for the COVID-19 vaccine production in Africa,” he said.