Delta Council Proposes N5.43bn Budget For 2022

January 11, 2022 90

The Warri South Local Government Council of Delta State, on Monday, presented a budget proposal of N5.43bn to the council’s legislative arm for approval.

According to the Chairman of the council, Dr Michael Tidi, this year’s suggested that budget is lower than that of last year with about an estimate of N1.23bn.

A proper evaluation of the proposal shows that recurring expenditure will gulp N3.53bn, which is about 65 per cent of the total expenditure, while capital expenditure will get N1.90bn.

Tidi appealed to the legislative arm for “speedy and prudent analysis, examination and consequent, judicious passage of this year’s draft estimate.”

He expressed the hope that the expected cash inflow from the Federation Account Allocation Committee allocation and the council’s internally generated revenue would be enough for the proposed expenditure.