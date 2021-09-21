Delta Assembly Passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill

September 21, 2021 131

The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the anti-open grazing bill that prohibits open movement of livestock across the state.

The bill entitled ‘Bill Prohibiting Open Grazing, Indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock’ was unanimously passed by the House.

The Bill, when eventually signed into law by the state governor, would also put a stop to the carrying of firearms, either licensed or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Special Bills, Pat Ajudua, while presenting the report on the bill on the floor of the House, had explained that inputs of stakeholders formed part of the proposed law.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, stated that the bill will protect the lives and properties of Deltans and other residents.

He added, “Dear colleagues, I congratulate all of us on the passage of this very important Bill. Today, the House has fulfilled the commitment of our dear state to the agreement reached the Southern Governors’ meeting held here in our state capital.

“I must, therefore, commend all the sponsors of this bill, for recognizing that the security of lives and properties of Deltans as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) are sacrosanct.

“With the passage of this Bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the Law.

“Also, farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops. This for sure will boost food production in the State. Dear colleagues, this Bill is the right step in the right direction as our women can now go to their farmlands without fear of molestation.

“Once again, I thank you all for your untiring support as always and for your resolute commitment in the passage of people-oriented Bills such as this.”