July 12, 2021 156

Delta Airlines returned its operations at Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport to pre-pandemic levels with the resumption of its nonstop service between the capital and New York-JFK four times a week.

The flight from New York-JFK joins Delta’s existing daily service to Atlanta, which restarted last September following a short suspension due to the airport’s closure at the height of the pandemic.

The choice of nonstop services to Delta’s largest hubs enable customers to connect onto flights to 130 destinations across the U.S. within four hours of arrival in either Atlanta or New York. Delta flies Airbus A330-200 aircraft to Nigeria, which includes Delta One business class, complete with fully flat-bed seats and aisle access for all, as well as Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

READ ALSO: Kingdom Kroseide Wins Idols Season 6 ₦50m Prize

“Delta is the longest-serving U.S. airline in Nigeria and the country remains an important market for us,” said Bobby Bryan, Delta’s Commercial Director, Africa. “Facilitating trade, as well as providing valuable air links for families and friends to re-connect is key to our mission here in Nigeria and around the globe. Never has this been more important as the world recovers from the pandemic.”

The additional service from New York also provides cargo customers with increased capacity for the safe transportation of cargo from Nigeria. With short connection times in New York, cargo can be swiftly forwarded to destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond.

Delta’s flights to Lagos, which have been in operation since 2007, support the continued economic and trade ties between Nigeria and the U.S Data from the Office of the U.S.

Trade Representative shows that the value of U.S. goods and services trade with Nigeria totaled an estimated $10.4 billion in 2019 with exports valued at $5.3 billion and imports into the U.S. worth $5.1 billion. U.S. foreign direct investment in Nigeria (stock), meanwhile, was $5.5 billion in 2019, a 21.5% increase from 2018.

Customers traveling between Nigeria and the U.S. are encouraged to review entry requirements prior to travel. You can find details on the Delta Discover Map on delta.com or check the official government websites. Delta’s dedicated Travel Planning Center also contains detailed information for customers traveling internationally.

Delta prioritizes the health and safety of customers and employees above all. Layers of protection include regularly sanitizing high-touch surfaces and replacing onboard industrial-grade HEPA filters twice as often as recommended.

In addition to safer travel as part of the Delta CareStandard, all customers flying between the U.S. and Nigeria will enjoy hundreds of hours of in-flight entertainment options on personal seat-back screens, including titles from Nollywood. Delta’s award-winning customer experience also features touchless technology via the Fly Delta app.

Customers also have more flexibility than ever to plan and rebook their trips with an industry-leading travel credit extension for all tickets expiring in 2021 and all tickets purchased in 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022.