Delta Air Lines To Suspend New York To Lagos Flights From October 4

Delta Air Lines has announced that it will discontinue service between New York-JFK and Lagos on October 4, 2022.

The airline announced on Tuesday that the nonstop flight service would be discontinued due to the ‘current demand environment.’

Delta Air Lines, on the other hand, stated that its flights from Lagos to Atlanta would provide connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

“Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment,” the airline said.

“The airline continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

“Customers impacted by our suspended New York-JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta-operated flights or services operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigeria market.”

Nigeria’s aviation sector is facing numerous challenges. From hikes in aviation fuel to dollar scarcity and the inability of foreign airlines to repatriate revenue.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that following pressure from aviation stakeholders and subsequent suspension of operations by Emirates airlines, the federal government, on Friday, released the sum of $265 million to foreign airlines.