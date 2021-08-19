Delay Of PIB Passage Cost Nigeria $50bn Worth Of Investments – Buhari

August 19, 2021 170

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the delay in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) due to uncertainties cost the country an estimated $50 billion worth of investments.

Buhari made this comment during the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), noting that the delay has caused the country’s slow progress, while also affecting its prosperity.

He said, “We are all aware that past Administrations have identified the need to further align the industry for global competitiveness, but there was lack of political will to actualize this needed transformation.

“This lack of progress has stagnated the growth of the industry and the prosperity of our economy. In the past ten years, Nigeria has lost an estimated US$50billion worth of investments due to uncertainty created by the non-passage of the PIB.

“This administration believes that the timely passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill will help our country attract investments across the oil and gas value chain.

“In view of the value our Nation and investors will derive from a stable fiscal framework for the oil and gas industry, our Administration has found it necessary to work with the two Chambers of the National Assembly to ensure the passage of the PIB.”

On the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the president said that the framework would create an avenue for transparency and efficiency in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“The “Petroleum Industry Act 2021″ creates a regulatory environment that would ensure efficiency and accountability across the oil and gas value chain and reposition NNPC to a commercially driven National Petroleum Company that is accountable to the Federation,” he said.

“The Act also provides for a direct benefit framework that will enable sustainable development of Host Communities. I appeal to the host communities to look carefully at the contents of the Bill which in the implementation will bring real and lasting benefits to them.

“Furthermore, the Act provides for deliberate end to gas flaring which would facilitate the attainment of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions of the Paris Agreement through a funding mechanism to support gas flare out project in host communities.”