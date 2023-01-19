Defamation: Nnamdi Kanu Files ₦20bn Law Suit Against Malami

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has filed a defamatory publication lawsuit against the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, claimed that the AGF defamed the IPOB leader when he claimed the latter jumped bail and sought ₦20 billion in damages.

On Tuesday, Ejimakor shared copies of the suit on his Twitter page, noting that Malami’s defamatory publication was detrimental to Kanu’s pending cases.

Last week, I filed a Suit against AGF Malami to stop him from making any further defamatory publication that Onyendu #MNK jumped bail. Such publication is highly prejudicial & injurious to MNK’s other cases pending in various courts. It has to stop! pic.twitter.com/UmGgCHKDEa — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) January 17, 2023

Ejimakor said “Last week, I filed a suit against AGF Malami to stop him from making any further defamatory publication that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kalu jumped bail. Such publication is highly prejudicial and injurious to MNK’s other cases pending in various courts. It has to stop!

Kanu filed the suit on January 13th, seeking compensation for alleged defamatory and libelous claims made against him.

In the suit, the claimant (Kanu) sought “a declaration of this Honorable Court that, in light of the said Judgment of Abia State High Court, the Defendant’s published statements or utterances to the effect that Claimant jumped bail, as published in the said Vanguard newspaper publication, are libelous and defamatory;

“An order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendant to retract the said Vanguard newspaper publication through another press statement to the Vanguard newspaper;

“An order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendant to write and deliver to the Claimant, an unreserved letter of apology. The letter of apology shall be prominently and boldly published full-page in two Nigerian Newspapers of national circulation, namely: Guardian Newspaper and Sun Newspaper.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from further and forever uttering the said defamatory and libelous words about or concerning the Claimant;

“An order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendant to pay to the Claimant, the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 (Twenty Billion Naira only) being general and exemplary damages.”