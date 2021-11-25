fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Deep Blue Project: FEC Okays N6.3bn Contract For Waterways Monitoring

November 25, 20210279
Deep Blue Project: FEC Okays N6.3bn Contract For Waterways Monitoring

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Wednesday announced the federal executive council’s (FEC) approval of a contract worth N6.3 billion for waterways surveillance under the Deep Blue project.

The Deep blue project is also referred to as the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure project.

It is based on a maritime analytics system, providing comprehensive monitoring and an exclusive economic zone. The project will enable both the protection of the country from illegal and piracy activities and the protection of the country’s natural resources and assets.

Rotimi Amaechi made the announcement of development to state house correspondents after the FEC meeting.

Honeywell Flour Mills, Flour Mills Of Nigeria Set To Boost Nigeria’s Food Production With ₦80Bn Merger

The FEC meeting was led by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Buhari flagged off the project in June — a collaboration between the transport ministry and the ministry of defence.

The minister stated that he presented a memo to the cabinet to approve the award of the contract.

He said that the contract was for the acquisition of training logistics, operational equipment, and maintenance support for the government under the Integrated National Surveillance and Waterways Protection Solution Infrastructure in Nigeria.

“This is also what we call the Deep Blue Project. That’s the project that the president launched some months ago, around May or June,” he said.

“The contract was awarded at N6,347,967,644.21, inclusive of 7.5% VAT for a period of two years. It’s also important to say that the cabinet was briefed that there’s huge improvement in the security on our waterways now and we hope that it will continue as we progress.”

About Author

Deep Blue Project: FEC Okays N6.3bn Contract For Waterways Monitoring
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
March 8, 20190490

Nigeria Gets $25 billion Remittances, Largest in Africa – WorldRemit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram New data from WorldRemit, a leading online money transfer service has rated Nigeria the largest remittance receiving country in Africa, even as citizens liv
Read More
Zenith Bank Records N180bn Profit Before Tax in Q3 BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
April 30, 20200283

Zenith Bank’s Gross Earnings Swells to ₦166.8 billion in Q1, ‘2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, with gross earnings rising by six per cent to N166.8 billion
Read More
11 Years Later Alibaba Cloud Turns Profitable NEWSLETTERRETAIL
May 19, 20180422

Alibaba Trumps Revenue Forecasts Over Strong Sales

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) posted better than expected top line results on Friday, driven by strong sales in its commerce and cloud computing units,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.