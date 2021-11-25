Deep Blue Project: FEC Okays N6.3bn Contract For Waterways Monitoring

November 25, 2021 279

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Wednesday announced the federal executive council’s (FEC) approval of a contract worth N6.3 billion for waterways surveillance under the Deep Blue project.

The Deep blue project is also referred to as the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure project.

It is based on a maritime analytics system, providing comprehensive monitoring and an exclusive economic zone. The project will enable both the protection of the country from illegal and piracy activities and the protection of the country’s natural resources and assets.

Rotimi Amaechi made the announcement of development to state house correspondents after the FEC meeting.

The FEC meeting was led by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Buhari flagged off the project in June — a collaboration between the transport ministry and the ministry of defence.

The minister stated that he presented a memo to the cabinet to approve the award of the contract.

He said that the contract was for the acquisition of training logistics, operational equipment, and maintenance support for the government under the Integrated National Surveillance and Waterways Protection Solution Infrastructure in Nigeria.

“This is also what we call the Deep Blue Project. That’s the project that the president launched some months ago, around May or June,” he said.

“The contract was awarded at N6,347,967,644.21, inclusive of 7.5% VAT for a period of two years. It’s also important to say that the cabinet was briefed that there’s huge improvement in the security on our waterways now and we hope that it will continue as we progress.”