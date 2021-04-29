“Declaring A State Of Emergency Can Not Solve Insecurity” – Masari

April 29, 2021 79

Aminu Masari, the Governor of Kastina said that the declaration of a state of emergency on security cannot solve the myriads of challenges facing the country.

Briefing journalists on Thursday after meeting with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari at the State House in Abuja, Masari said the military is over stretched.

“It cannot because how can state of emergency solve the problem? You have a situation where the military are in all the states of the federation, then you ask yourself, how many do we have?” he said.

“Are we not overstretching them? So the reality is the responsibility of securing this country is ours, all of us. We have a role to play, and we must play it for the sake of the country and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, not for the sake of the persons that in office.

Insecurity

“I think we better be serious about this issue of security. If you say set up a state of emergency, what do you do? We are having the same people, the same security agencies, the same capacities, and the same resources. So what are we talking about?”

While noting that the nation’s security situation is a national concern and goes beyond partisan politics, the governor said that the responsibility of securing the country does not rest solely on a sect of individuals or security agency.

According to him, the emphasis on security would ultimately be of great benefit to every Nigerian and sub-Saharan Africa as a whole.

Insecuirty In Katsina

Governor Masari also reacted to the security situation in his state, adding that his administration is working hard to contain the ugly trend of banditry, kidnapping among several others.

He also said the state government is working closely with security agencies to nip criminal activities in the bud for the overall good of residents of Katsina State.

He added, “Actually the situation is still of high concern, insecurity is real and we’re doing everything to make sure that we control the situation so that it doesn’t reach the level it reached before and we’re hopeful that working together with the security agencies and the responsible people and also the repentant bandits will be able to have our state will back to normalcy.”