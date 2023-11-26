December 2023: Let’s Close With A High Note

As my mind begins to mimic a dozing computer shutting down for the year, I can’t help but wonder, “What better way to wrap up this rollercoaster of a year than with a December to remember in Lagos State?”

So, hold on tight! It’s time for my great exit strategy from 2023, and believe me, it entails more than just making it through the year-end office party and sharing a joke or two about the economy that’s been breakdancing like it’s auditioning for ‘So You Think You Can Trade Forex’.

2023 in a Nutshell: Burnout and Breakdancing

Before I reveal my December plans, let’s take a look back at the incredible adventure that was 2023. It’s safe to say I’ve been on a dance marathon of sorts, navigating Nigeria’s economic dance floor and juggling new obligations at church and work. With divine links to Aigbeh Dgong and Angeloh, this year has been nothing short of a celestial fiesta.

If this year were a breakdance, it would be one of surprising twists, economic somersaults, and extremely outstanding maneuvers by the FX market. But, as my thoughts turn to 2023, I’m planning a joyous December that promises to be the big climax to this rollercoaster ride.

December: The month I have been waiting for

December couldn’t have come at a better moment, with my mind and body officially on vacation. Let the music echo as I unveil my major events/plans for December.

Reboot camp

Reboot Camp 2023 – December 14 to 16

Imagine a camp meeting so refreshing it feels like a software update for the soul. Celebration Church International’s (CCI) Reboot Camp offers just that. Reboot Camp 2023 scheduled for December 14 – 16 at Plot A3C, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos and I eager to attend to have a spiritual reboot.

Expect divine Wi-Fi, no password required. If this year has taught me anything, it’s that my spirit, much like my laptop after a Windows update, needs a good reboot.

RockFest – December 17, 2023

RockFest 3.0 – December 17, 2023

If you are looking for me on December 17, follow the music to Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS). Where I will be at the fore front at the RockFest 3.0 singing my heart out to God, dancing and possibly attempting a Holy Ghost dab.

With a lineup that could make the angels themselves dance (Angeloh, TY Bello, Limoblaze, Ada Ehi, Greatman Takit and more), RockFest Christian music festival promises to be a spirit filled event. The bonus is that the event is free and buses will be made available (this will definitely save me from the high prices of cabs).

As a bonus, if any of my faves decide to host an event or will be performing at an event, you can bet I’ll be there. It’s like getting an extra slice of cake at a party — unexpected and oh-so-sweet.

You will most definitely find me at front and center; dancing and singing. Try to picture a Holy Ghost party.

Let’s shutdown the year with a joke

As 2023 comes to a close, here’s a joke to round things out: Why did the calendar visit the therapist? Because it seemed like the days were flying by! This joke, like the year itself, is a mix of humor and existential despair.

As I say goodbye to the year that felt like an endless episode of a television series that no one requested, I can’t help but marvel at the twists and turns it tossed my way.