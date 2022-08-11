Debt: ‘Nigeria Must Stop Borrowing For Consumption’ – Peter Obi

Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has advised the Federal Government to restrict borrowings to the statutory 5 percent of last year’s revenue.

The presidential candidate also urged FG to stop borrowing for consumption.

He gave this advice on Thursday via his official Twitter account.

“As a matter of urgency, Nigeria must stop borrowing for consumption, but only borrow to invest in regenerative development projects and other productive ventures” Obi tweeted.

As a matter of urgency, Nigeria must stop borrowing for consumption, but only borrow to invest in regenerative development projects and other productive ventures. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) August 10, 2022

“It is ironical that States that received fiscal bailouts did not invest them properly; did not repay the loans and are still borrowing beyond their revenue earning”.

It's ironical that States that received fiscal bailouts did not invest them properly; did not repay the loans and are still borrowing beyond their revenue earnings. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) August 10, 2022

“Also, it has become imperative to restrict Federal borrowings to the statutory 5% of the previous year’s revenue”.

Also, it has become imperative to restrict Federal borrowings to the statutory 5% of the previous year's revenue. – PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) August 10, 2022

FG had exceeded 3 percent fiscal borrowing threshold in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fiscal responsibility law provides a limit of 3 percent debt threshold for sustainability — but the president can “exceed the ceiling if there is a clear and present threat to national security or sovereignty of Nigeria”.