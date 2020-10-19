Death of Teenager in Police Custody Sparks Outrage in Kano State

October 19, 2020 22

Protests are currently ongoing in the Kofar mata area of Kano state over the reported killing of a teenager in police custody.

According to Amnesty International, the victim, identified simply as Saifullahi, was said to have been tortured to death.

Saifullahi, 17, was reportedly arrested on Saturday by the police during the pursuit of some suspects.

The protest was said to have started when the police took Saifullahi’s corpse to his parents’ house on Monday morning.

“Protest is currently going on in Kano around Kofar Mata area, following the death of Saifullah – a 17-year-old in police custody in the morning. The protest against police brutality erupted after it was learnt that Saifullah was allegedly tortured to death by the police, “Amnesty International tweeted.

“Protesters have barricaded the main Kofar Mata road and set tyres on fire chanting songs calling for an end to police brutality.”

Calls to Abdullahi Haruna, spokesman of the state police command, to speak on the development were not answered.

Protsters have barricaded the main Kofar Mata road and set tyres on fire chanting songs calling for an end to police brutality. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/Cu5psWCjy5 — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 19, 2020

The incident comes amid nationwide protests against police brutality.

In the past 12 days, aggrieved Nigerians have been in the streets calling on the federal government to end brutality and extrajudicial killings by the police.

They are also calling for a comprehensive reform of the police among other demands.

Source: The Cable