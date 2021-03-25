Dealing With Mood Swings

March 25, 2021 123

We face different things each day, each minute and second, these events contribute to how we react, how we behave and we feel. Mood swings are not uncommon in this world, day in day out, our moods could drop either in a positive or negative way.

Mood is a conscious state of mind, while swings is defined as move or cause to move back and forth. Mood swing is a sudden or intense change in emotional state. During a mood swing, a person may quickly switch from feeling happy and upbeat to feeling sad, irritable, or angry.

At times other people witnessing the mood swing might not understand how the person affected is feeling, the switch can be very quick, from 0 to 100 or 100 to 0. Sometimes I am unable to explain how my mood swings when I am around someone who does not understand me or someone who cannot read my expressions or mood.

I believe in staying in my corner, listening to music, staying around my people; the people I consider my friends or family who can understand my mood swings, people who would not judge me and will probably try to make me happy.

Mood Swings minor daily mood changes or to significant mood changes as seen with mood disorders such as major depression or bipolar depression.

Causes of mood swings

Work and financial situations. The work you do, the environment and even your finances can affect your mood. If you are not doing what you love, or not getting promoted, not happy with your job or the environment, your job description or your boss is always disturbing you then your moods would ride the swing so well. Find a way to balance your job and your finances and if your job is not for you then consider getting another job.

According to Healthline, mental health conditions could cause severe shifts in mood. They are often referred to as mood disorders. They include the following:

Bipolar disorder

If you have bipolar disorder, your emotions range from extremely happy to extremely sad. But changes in mood associated with bipolar disorder generally only occur a few times a year, even in rapid-cycling bipolar disorder.

Cyclothymic disorder

Cyclothymic disorder, or cyclothymia, is a mild mood disorder similar to bipolar II disorder. In it, you have emotions that go up and down but are less severe than those associated with bipolar disorder.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

In MDD, you experience extreme sadness for a long period of time. MDD is also sometimes called clinical depression.

Dysthymia

Dysthymia, now called Persistent Depressive Disorder (PDD) is a chronic form of depression.

Personality disorders

In certain personality disorders, you may experience rapid changes in mood in a relatively short period of time.

You may also experience extreme changes in mood if you have other mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Conditions that affect your central nervous system may also cause shifts in mood.

How to improve bad moods/mood swings

Keep a schedule. Try to create a routine for yourself, especially when it comes to you daily activities. This might help you keep track of what to do and what upsets your mood.

Exercise regularly. Exercising regularly has numerous benefits for nearly all aspects of your health, including your mood.

Get sufficient sleep. A good night’s sleep is important, and sleep deprivation can affect your mood. Insomnia can affect your mood, I can personally relate with this as I am unable to sleep or be productive at night; which is quite frustrating. Insufficient sleep can weaken the body and cause mood swings.

Eat a healthy diet. A balanced, healthy diet can improve your mood and keep you healthy. Remember that ‘a hungry man is an angry man’.

Practice relaxation. Engage in calming practices like yoga or meditation. If you are like me that does not do yoga, then find what helps you relax; watch a movie, listen to music, take a walk, disconnect your phone if it helps.

Go out. Get dressed, leave behind the bad energy and go out. Have fun, cheer up!

Avoid stress. Easier said than done, right? If you can’t avoid it, try to manage and relieve stress as it comes. Also, watch out for what raises your stress level.

Express yourself. Find a creative outlet to express yourself, could be through music, photography, dancing. Your passion helps you remain in a positive mood, discover your passion and put it to use. I find peace in music, staying by myself, taking pictures of nature or of my friends.

Talk it out. Find someone to talk to, such as a friend, or family member. If like me you do not find it easy to express yourself, then find a way to release the bad energy or the bad mood.

Access your environment and your friends. Avoid places and people that spoil your mood. I realized that my environment, my surroundings or an individual could be responsible for my mood swing, so what I like to do is to avoid anything that can spoil my mood, have fun by staying alone or be around my guys.

Keeping a journal to record your significant shifts in mood might also help you determine the reason you experience them. Look for patterns and try to avoid situations or activities that directly impact your mood.

Emotions VS Mood Swings