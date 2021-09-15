DCP Kyari : Panel Has Submitted Report To Malami For Legal Advice – Minister

September 15, 2021 106

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has stated that the panel report on suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has been forwarded to Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, had on August 26, received the report of the panel established to investigate the bribery allegations against Kyari, over his alleged involvement with Hushpuppi, the self-confessed international fraudster.

According to court documents, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had disclosed how Kyari allegedly collaborated with Hushpuppi to use his position and influence in the police to jail an associate of Hushpuppi, following a dispute over a $1.1 million scam on Qatari businesspeople.

The suspended police chief has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that his “hands are clean”.

Dingyadi who was a guest on Channels Television, Tuesday, stated that after seeking Malami’s opinion, the report will be handed to President Muhammadu Buhari for final consideration.

He also added that the police will consult the ministry of foreign affairs.

“The issue of Abba Kyari has become in public domain, and I think by now, everybody has heard that the police, in their very wisdom and very usual way of becoming very transparent and being fair to all, have set up a committee to investigate all these allegations,” he said.

“And we have also reported that the committee has submitted the report to the IGP, and we have submitted this report and recommendations to the AGF for legal opinion.

“Thereafter, we will take it to Mr President for final consideration. So, you can see that this matter is a local matter here; it also has some international connotations. So, we have to do some due diligence to ensure that we do the right thing.

“There has to be some consultation with the ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of justice, before final decision is taken.

“What is important is that Nigerians should know that the police management is up and doing, and they have done what they are supposed to do. I hope people will wait and see what action is going to be taken on this matter.”

He also clarified the role of the Police Service Commission (PSC) on the probe of Kyari.

“The investigation is supposed to be done by the police, because he is their staff. We have informed the Police Service Commission, and they have directed that the officer be suspended from duty, pending the outcome of the investigation,” he added.

“By the time we finish this thing, we’ll refer what is needed to be referred to the Police Service Commission for final action. So, I think it is the police who have the responsibility to investigate.”