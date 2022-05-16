fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

DBN Disburses N1.6bn To LivingTrust MfB For Entrepreneurs

May 16, 20220188
Development Bank of Nigeria

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has approved the disbursement of N1.6bn to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc for on-lending to Micro Small and Medium-size entrepreneurs (MSMEs).

In a letter from DBN to the management of the mortgage bank, dated April 27, 2022, DBN said it had in March last year, disbursed the first tranche of the fund to the bank.

The letter with reference number DBN/LTMB/007/04/2022, and jointly signed by the Chief Operations Officer, Bonaventure Okhaimo, and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer,  Tony Okpanachi, notified LivingTrust of the upward review of its credit limit to N1.6bn for on-lending to prequalified MSMEs and small corporates.

“We are pleased to advise you that the Board of DBN has approved a review of your credit limit to N1,612,078,500.00 for on-lending to prequalified (MSMEs/small corporates).

“This commitment is however subject to the full satisfaction of the terms and conditions precedent to disbursement communicated in your previous offer, and the execution of a Supplementary Lending Agreement setting out the detailed terms of the loan to the end-borrowers,” the letter read in part.

The DBN’s Managing Director, Adekunle Adewole, while commenting said that the development was further to the appointment of LivingTrust as a partner bank for the development of the MSME sector by DBN on November 16, 2020.

“This development places LivingTrust among the few banks considered by DBN as possessing the requisite financial strength and governance structure to manage the MSMEs funds. There is no better pointer to our prudence in utilizing the funds earlier disbursed, than this enhancement.

“The partnership would further enable the bank to provide funding solutions in nurturing its growing MSME customer base,” he further noted,

He also disclosed that the bank; established in 2014 by the federal government, had disbursed various amounts to over 500 MSMEs since the commencement of the scheme last year.

PenCom Urges Contributors To Participate In Data Update, Lists Requirements
Related tags :

About Author

DBN Disburses N1.6bn To LivingTrust MfB For Entrepreneurs
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NDLEA Seizes Heroin Worth N6.5 billion NEWSNEWSLETTER
January 3, 20190416

Niger State: NDLEA Arrests 154 Drug Traffickers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Niger State Command, said on Thursday that it arrested 154 drug traffickers, with 24 convictions between January a
Read More
NEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
August 1, 20170402

Cutix Plc Posts 35% Growth in Profit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Nigeria’s foremost cable manufacturing, Cutix Plc,  has released its audited results for the full year ended 30th April 2017, showing a 35 per cent l
Read More
hotels COVERTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
November 5, 20160389

Grading Hotels to Grow Tourism

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Hotel grading and classification are factors that reveal the quality of hotels and their availability to tourists and travelers at a specific time. The focu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.