Daycare Centres, Primary Schools To Remain Closed – FG

The federal government has said that all daycare centres and all primary schools across the nation will remain shut in spite of the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations.

The National Coordinator Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, made this disclosure at the PTF briefing on Monday.

He requested for full compliance from the public by avoiding playing Russian Roulette with the protocols by avoiding needless deaths.

More to follow…

Source: THISDAY