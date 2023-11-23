DavoDani MfB Pledges To Support More SMEs

DavoDani Microfinance Bank (DDMFB) has expanded its reach into the Ajah neighborhood of Lagos, Nigeria, marking the opening of its 11th branch. This expansion aligns with DDMFB’s unwavering commitment to empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through accessible financing and financial services.

The founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of DavoDani MfB, Mr Austin Enajemo-Isire, said this at the opening ceremony in Ajah, Lagos that “The bank is making efforts to address these challenges of bringing the unbanked, under banked, and underserved into the financial system.”

DavoDani MfB is driven by a mission to bridge the financial gap for the unbanked and underserved populations in Nigeria. Through its comprehensive suite of products, including SME loans, microloans, and tailored financial services, the bank empowers micro-entrepreneurs and SMEs to achieve their growth aspirations.

“Despite the challenging economic climate, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reaching local communities and providing the financial lifeline that small business owners need to not only survive but also thrive,” explained Mr. John Ologe, Managing Director of DDMFB.

With escalating inflation and foreign exchange volatility posing significant hurdles for Nigerian businesses, the demand for larger SME loans has surged. DavoDani MfB is well-positioned to meet this demand, providing struggling entrepreneurs with the capital injection they need to weather these economic storms.

DDMFB’s customer-centric approach and grassroots financial services are empowering SMEs across Lagos. The microfinance bank envisions expanding its branch network further to bolster financial inclusion and fuel the growth of small businesses in Africa’s largest economy.