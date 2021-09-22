fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS

Davido’s Personal Photographer Dies After Drowning

September 22, 2021076
Davido's Personal Photographer Dies After Drowning

Fortune Ateumunname, the personal photographer of Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has been reported dead after he drowned at yet to be disclosed location in Lagos on Tuesday.

The death of Fortune marks the second loss the music artist has witnessed in recent months he lost his close aide, Uthman, also known as Obama DMW, on June 29, 2021.

The photographer’s death is the fifth member of Davido’s crew to have passed away in a space of four years.

Davido’s former crew member, Tagbo Umeike, died in his car, which was parked in front of Lagos Island General Hospital.

Tagbo died on his birthday in 2017 after he downed shots of tequila.

The ‘Fem’ crooner also lost Olu Abiodun, also known as DJ Olu.

READ ALSO: Assets Seizure Vital To Crippling Operations Of Drug Cartels, Says Marwa

Late last year, the singer lost his personal bodyguard, Tijani, who had worked with him for 11 years, to a liver problem.

The news of Fortune’s death was shared on Twitter by @Dianacoco_.

While mourning the late photographer, he said, “Davido photographer Fortune is dead, Jesus Christ. I’m heartbroken, he’s my friend.

“I’m sooooo shocked right now, wtf. He shouldn’t have been Fortune God, he’s so hardworking, very ambitious he worked so hard to gain the spot he achieved like wtf. This one is paining me because he is someone I know so well, guy.”

An actor, Feranmi, via his Instagram story, wrote, “Been trying to keep my cool since but it’s a crazy mixed feeling for me.

“Had a shoot with Fortune right after my singing with Calufast and I got to the location and he was gone. He was out there trying to get angles at a very weird place that took him. I don’t even know how to feel.” (sic).

About Author

Davido’s Personal Photographer Dies After Drowning
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
February 18, 20190294

Hennessy Bottle clutching Rat Passes out in New York City

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Joining the likes of infamous rodent celebrities found in the streets of New York (here’s looking at you Pizza Rat, Flood Ratand Millennial Avocado Squirrel
Read More
October 15, 20140180

Finally, TeeBillz Quells Divorce Rumour

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following weeks of speculations on his purported break-up with wife, Tiwa Savage, TeeBillz has finally opened up, reassuring fans that their marriage is hea
Read More
December 12, 20130106

D’banj, Lagbaja, P-Square to Thrill Fans at 2013 GLO CAF Awards

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As the countdown to 2013 Glo – Caf Awards begins, top artistes from different parts of the world have been lined up to light up  the Awards night holding in
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.