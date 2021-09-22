Davido’s Personal Photographer Dies After Drowning

September 22, 2021 76

Fortune Ateumunname, the personal photographer of Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has been reported dead after he drowned at yet to be disclosed location in Lagos on Tuesday.

The death of Fortune marks the second loss the music artist has witnessed in recent months he lost his close aide, Uthman, also known as Obama DMW, on June 29, 2021.

The photographer’s death is the fifth member of Davido’s crew to have passed away in a space of four years.

Davido’s former crew member, Tagbo Umeike, died in his car, which was parked in front of Lagos Island General Hospital.

Tagbo died on his birthday in 2017 after he downed shots of tequila.

The ‘Fem’ crooner also lost Olu Abiodun, also known as DJ Olu.

Late last year, the singer lost his personal bodyguard, Tijani, who had worked with him for 11 years, to a liver problem.

The news of Fortune’s death was shared on Twitter by @Dianacoco_.

While mourning the late photographer, he said, “Davido photographer Fortune is dead, Jesus Christ. I’m heartbroken, he’s my friend.

“I’m sooooo shocked right now, wtf. He shouldn’t have been Fortune God, he’s so hardworking, very ambitious he worked so hard to gain the spot he achieved like wtf. This one is paining me because he is someone I know so well, guy.”

An actor, Feranmi, via his Instagram story, wrote, “Been trying to keep my cool since but it’s a crazy mixed feeling for me.

“Had a shoot with Fortune right after my singing with Calufast and I got to the location and he was gone. He was out there trying to get angles at a very weird place that took him. I don’t even know how to feel.” (sic).