Davido’s O2 Concert To Reach 70 Million Nigerians Through MTN

March 1, 2022090

In anticipation of his next album release ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’, Nigerian hitmaker, Davido, is set to headline a concert at the prestigious London 02 Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Since bursting into the music scene in 2012 with “Dami Duro”, the pop star has not slowed down; cementing his place in our hearts and minds over the years with hit songs such as “Fall”, “If”, “Gobe” “Jowo” “Aye” and many more.

As he returns to the O2 Arena in London, for the first time in 3 years, the 29-year-old performer will hope to entertain a live audience of 20,000 people. But the concert will reach millions more in Nigeria, and around the world through a partnership with MTN and uduX, the subscription-based music store and streaming service platform, which will bring one of the most awaited concerts of 2022 to mobile screens.

Part of the content to be served to subscribers includes behind-the-scenes footage, dressing room banter and rehearsal sessions happening live at the O2 Arena in London. The free live stream of this concert will be exclusive to MTN subscribers.

Recall that in December 2021, MTN Nigeria delivered a first-of-its-kind partnership with indigenous music streaming platform, uduX, for MTN customers to enjoy Wizkid’s Made in Lagos tour at the 02 arena.

Davido fans will get a chance to join the all-inclusive experience by simply clicking wrblo2.udux.com.

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

