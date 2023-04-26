Davido Projected To Earn N14.4bn In 2023

Popular singer, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido, has been projected to earn $20 million ( N14.4 billion) in 2023.

According to Forbes, the projected earnings for the year would come from different sources, including royalties, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and concert tours.

Davido makes stage comeback with Timeless concert

Davido’s anticipated comeback concert, held on Sunday night at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), was one for the books. It was an unforgettable time for his fans that had yearned for some live performance and new music from their favorite who was off the radar for five months

At the concert, Davido and his team erected what could pass for the biggest stages in Africa for the musical event. The stage was a replica of the national theatre, one of Nigeria’s notable edifices. It was the first of its kind concert in Nigeria by anyone.

His recently released fourth studio album, Timeless, has already attracted critical praise and digital plays. Within the first ten days of its release, the album hit #2 on Billboard’s World Album chart, after it was streamed over 133 million times—with over 43 million streams in the US market alone. The album has garnered over 1.9 million views on Youtube as of the time of writing, which according to Nairametrics equates to $29 thousand.

Generally, Google, YouTube’s parent company, pays content creators a portion of the ad revenue generated from their videos. The payment is done per 1,000 views which has helped Davido hit $29 thousand in less than a month, other streaming services on which Davido is expected to hit big are Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music among several others.

As one of the most successful African artistes of this era, Davido has inked endorsement deals with Pernod Ricard’s Martell Cognac, smartphone maker Infinix Mobile, and Puma. His music represents a modern fusion of African and international influence.

As Davido travels the world to promote his latest album, he is expected to earn an even greater sum in the years to come. With over 2 billion streams and the honor of being chosen by FIFA to lead the 2022 World Cup Soundtrack collaboration with “Hayya Hayya (Better Together).”