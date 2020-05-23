Davido Proclaims Himself, Wizkid Nigeria’s Greatest Musicians of All Time

David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has proclaimed that he and Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun are the two greatest Nigerian musicians of all time.

The 27-year-old ‘Assurance’ crooner took to his Instagram page to share a photoshopped picture of the two music heavyweights together, dressed in white outfits and painted in white chalk.

“The 2 greatest of all time,” he captioned the picture, which has gotten many talking on social media platforms.

Davido’s proclamation would certainly delight the duo’s numerous fans who have been torn apart by their protracted rivalry in the past years.

Ever since Davido and Wizkid had their big break, both have made impressive strides, earned heated accolades, and gained a deluge of loyal fans both in the country and in the diaspora.

Davido had, in November 2019, released ‘A Good Time’, a 17-track album, which saw him enlist the likes of ‘Chris Brown’, a globally renowned American rapper, alongside other indigenous singers from Nigeria.

The two singers had also made the news after Akon, a record producer and show businessman, claimed he once signed Davido, Wizkid, and P-Square back in his early days, without official record deals.

Source: The Cable