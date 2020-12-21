fbpx
Davido Performs At His Driver’s Wedding

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSLIFESTYLE

Davido Performs At His Driver’s Wedding

December 21, 2020028
Davido Performs At His Driver's Wedding

David Adeleke, a Nigerian Afropop singer known as Davido, performed and kept his promise to be the best man at the wedding of Tunde, his driver.

The award-winning singer took to his social media pages on Sunday to share beautiful photos of himself and other guests at the event.

In one of the photo, Davido dazzled in an orange and brown agbada while Tunde wore a blue agbada, as they took a pose for the camera with smiles etched on their faces.

He had also accompanied the photo with a terse post wherein he wished the newly-married couple a happy home.

READ ALSO: Reducing Protein Deficiency in Nigeria With Soybeans

“E choke !!! Love you Tunde. Happy married life!!!,” he wrote.

The ‘OBO’ crooner also shared several clips from the wedding on his Instagram story where he could be seen performing ‘FEM‘, a track off ‘A Better Time’, his latest album, with the crowd vibing to the song.

The 28-year-old driver’s wedding comes a few days after he lost Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan, his bodyguard of 11 years.

Davido has continued to pull the strings in the Nigerian music industry as well as at the international landscape with several awards and recognitions to his name.

The ‘Assurance’ singer had in November openly declared himself as Nigeria’s greatest artiste.

“I’m the biggest artiste in Nigeria. The facts are there. In terms of everything, I’m the biggest,” he had boasted.

Related tags :

About Author

Davido Performs At His Driver’s Wedding
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

slim jeans LIFESTYLEMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
April 28, 20180325

Doctors Sound Warning on the Health Risks Caused by Wearing Tight Jeans

Doctors have sounded a rather conspicuous warning to ‘wearers’ of tight jeans after treating a 35 year old Australian woman who was trapped in her jeans and passed out on the side of the street.  Asso
Read More
Arese Ugwu LIFESTYLE
March 8, 20180228

Top Five Nigerian Women Encouraging Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy on Instagram

Across the globe, social media has taken centre stage in shaping the world of business. Platforms such as Facebook and Twitter have long been veritable tools through which businesses engage with their
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
September 18, 2018037

Gospel Singer Kirk Franklin Reconciles with Dying Biological Father

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin has opened up about forgiving his dying father who gave him up for adoption as a new-born. In an Instagram post, the Grammy-award winning performer posted a picture of hims
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon