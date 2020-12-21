Davido Performs At His Driver’s Wedding

December 21, 2020 28

David Adeleke, a Nigerian Afropop singer known as Davido, performed and kept his promise to be the best man at the wedding of Tunde, his driver.

The award-winning singer took to his social media pages on Sunday to share beautiful photos of himself and other guests at the event.

In one of the photo, Davido dazzled in an orange and brown agbada while Tunde wore a blue agbada, as they took a pose for the camera with smiles etched on their faces.

He had also accompanied the photo with a terse post wherein he wished the newly-married couple a happy home.

“E choke !!! Love you Tunde. Happy married life!!!,” he wrote.

The ‘OBO’ crooner also shared several clips from the wedding on his Instagram story where he could be seen performing ‘FEM‘, a track off ‘A Better Time’, his latest album, with the crowd vibing to the song.

The 28-year-old driver’s wedding comes a few days after he lost Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan, his bodyguard of 11 years.

Davido has continued to pull the strings in the Nigerian music industry as well as at the international landscape with several awards and recognitions to his name.

The ‘Assurance’ singer had in November openly declared himself as Nigeria’s greatest artiste.

“I’m the biggest artiste in Nigeria. The facts are there. In terms of everything, I’m the biggest,” he had boasted.