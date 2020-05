Davido Drops Hint of Upcoming Album Release Date, Collaboration with Nicki Minaj

Musician Davido is poised for a busy schedule, notwithstanding the ravaging effects of covid-19.

Consequently, he has announced that come July, fans should expect a new album release.

“Me I wan Jogodo me I wan turn up !!!!!!!! Album JULY,” he said via istargam.

Source: VON