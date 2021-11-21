fbpx

Davido Donates N200m Proceeds Of Donations To Orphanages

November 21, 20210116
Afro beats star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has given away all the proceeds of the donations he got from his friends and fans after he requested contributions from them to enable him pay duty charges for his Rolls Royce.

Davido had hinted at giving away the whole money realized.

Funds Invested In First Bank By Leadway Pensure Belongs To RSA Holders – PenCom

The music star put out a statement via his Twitter and Instagram pages on Saturday, November 20, 2021, stating that he has set up a committee that will be in charge of the proceeds and the distribution of the money to the orphanage homes across the country.

“I am delighted to announce that all the funds received totalling N200,000,000 will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation,” part of the statement read.

He also announced that he would be making a N50M donation in addition to the N200M realized.

He stated that as part of the activities to celebrate his birthday annually he plans to raise funds.

He prayed that his colleagues and friends would continue to support his benevolent act.

The music star was able to collect N200M in over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]eria.com.

