Davido Distributes ₦250m To 292 Orphanages, See Full List

Award-winning singer, Davido has completed the disbursement of the ₦250 million from his Twitter fundraiser to 292 orphanages in Nigeria.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Davido had taken to his Twitter handle in November 2021 to ask his followers and friends to send him money.

He said he was soliciting funds to facilitate the clearance of his Rolls Royce car at the ports.

Davido published the database listing the orphanages involved and their account details on Tuesday via Twitter.

He announced that the disbursement of the promised funds had been completed.

“As promised, a five-man disbursement committee was set up,” his statement read in part.

“Since its inauguration, the members of this committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of documented and verified orphanages.

“I am pleased to announce that the disbursement of funds is complete.

“So far, a total of N250,000,000 has been disbursed to 292 orphanages.

“As promised in my first statement, I have listed/attached the names and amounts disbursed to the various orphanages.

“In the spirit of transparency, I thought it wise to give you my loyal supporters, fans, friends, and family an update in this regard. Always remember, we rise by lifting others.”

