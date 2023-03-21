Davido Announces March 31st As The Release Date For His Highly Anticipated Album

Davido has revealed that his long-awaited fourth studio album would be released on March 31, 2023. Davido made this known on his Instagram account, with an announcement video, he detailed the events of the preceding year as well as the process that brought the album, “Timeless”.

In the post, Davido referred to the classic scripture Ecclesiastes 3, while thanking fans for their love and support at his most difficult period.

He composed;

“There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new. My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. Pre-save link in bio”

The album is titled ‘Timeless‘.