Daura’s Comments on Zoning are His Personal Opinion – Presidency

Yakassai insists rotational presidency will ensure stability, national unity and inclusive politics

The presidency, last night, said the recent comments by President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, on zoning were his personal opinion and not that of the president. The clarification was in reaction to widespread controversy that followed Daura’s submission last week that the post of Nigerian president should not be attained on rotational basis but predicated on competence.

However, an elder statesman and former presidential liaison officer on National Assembly matters to the late former president, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, in the Second Republic, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, insisted that the concept of zoning and rotational presidency were necessary to ensure unity and stability in Nigeria. Yakassai stated this in an exclusive interview with THISDAY.

The elder statesman recommended that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should make rotation and zoning of major political offices part of the conditions for the registration of political parties.

Daura had made his comments last week in an interview granted the BBC Hausa service. But he was heavily criticised by many individuals and groups, who accused him of flying a northern kite ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

However, presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement titled, “Malam Mamman’s Views Are His Own, and He Has Said So,” noted that the presidency had since the expression of those views been inundated with requests for presidential reaction. Shehu said the opinion of Daura was solely his, and did not in any way reflect the position of the president or his administration.

The statement also said at the age of 80, and having served as the editor, and subsequently the managing director of the New Nigerian newspaper, Daura was eminently qualified to express his views as guaranteed in the constitution.

Shehu said in the statement, “We have received numerous requests for comments on the interview granted by Malam Mamman Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, to the BBC Hausa Service.

“It is important that we state from the onset that as mentioned by the interviewee, the views expressed were personal to him and did not, in any way, reflect that of either the president or his administration.

“At age 80, and having served as editor and managing director of one of this country’s most influential newspapers, the New Nigerian, certainly, Malam Mamman qualifies as an elder statesman with a national duty to hold perspectives and disseminate them as guaranteed under our constitution and laws of the land.

“He does not need the permission or clearance of anyone to exercise this right.”

The presidential spokesperson, who emphasised that Daura’s interview was granted in Hausa language, alleged that its original content was distorted in the course of transcription. He explained that the interview bordered on how the country could evolve an ideal process of political dialogue that could be more beneficial to average Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

He said such discourse was not alien to Nigeria’s evolving and young democracy, adding that what Daura did as a veteran journalist, scholar and statesman, was only to add his voice to the discourse.