Daura Travels to UK, Family Sources Say Buhari’s Nephew is in Good Health

Mamman Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, travelled to the UK on Wednesday “in good health”, family sources have told TheCable.

There are social media reports that the former journalist and industrialist had been infected with COVID-19 and was flown out on medical emergency.

He was said to have developed breathing difficulties “consistent with COVID-19” on Friday and was reportedly flown out on Wednesday for treatment.

However, Daura was at the funeral prayers for Wada Maida, former MD of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday without showing any signs of illness.

“It is true he travelled to the UK on Wednesday. Every other thing is imagined, just to give the story some sensation. He is in good health,” a family member, who declined to be named “because it is not necessary”, told TheCable.

Another family member said: “It is impossible that a man, who is over 80, would have breathing problems on Friday and the family would wait for five days before flying him abroad in an emergency. A man having breathing problems on Friday would not attend a public funeral on Tuesday.

“The reports said he was flown out in a private jet, although people with medical emergencies are usually flown in air ambulances.

“More so, what country in the world is receiving foreign COVID-19 patients at this time? You are required to be COVID negative before you can fly. Every country is paying priority to their own citizens because of the overwhelming nature of the pandemic.

“Mallam did not travel to the UK to treat COVID-19 or because of any medical emergency. He is in good health. He went for his regular check-up and there is nothing strange about that.”

Reminded that there is currently a ban on international air travels, the source said “that is a different matter entirely… there have been special flights authorised out of the country, and that does not mean those authorised to fly had COVID-19”.

Daura recently ignited controversy when he said Nigeria should abandon power rotation and zoning.

Many interpreted this to mean power would remain in the north after Buhari would have done eight years in power.

