Meet Dare Adekoya, Abeg CEO

February 1, 2022 65

Dare Adekoya is a Nigerian-born business enthusiast, He was born in the western part of Nigeria, Lagos State. He is a Yoruba boy by tribe and also a Christian by religion.

Dare is a Designer based in Lagos, Nigeria. He has have been able to work with brands like Brük Oil Mill, OneOS, and many more. According to him, he is currently focused on designing usable experiences and interfaces for digital products and websites.

Dare led several UI/UX solutions and worked on interfaces and experiences with brands like Linda Ikeji Tv; a video on demand platform that offers you amazing shows and original content, Stanbic IBTC Bank; A Bank in Nigeria, and oversaw the completion of the designs.

He is a seasoned graphic designer, product designer, programmer, UI/UX designer, mobile app developer, and more. His tech career has allowed him to work with well-known brands and people.

Dare Adekoya is the billionaire founder of Abeg App Nigeria, a fintech app that is developed by Abeg Technologies founded in 2019. Dare came into the limelight after he sponsored the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show “Shine ya Eye” edition.

Dare Adekoya’s Net Worth is estimated at 10 Million Dollars.

Abeg Application

Abeg application is a mobile payment app that was designed to cater to the needs of a diverse group of people.

It offers the flexibility of sending and receiving money by simply using phone numbers. Abeg App is making payments easier and quicker at a reduced cost for performing transactions.

By simply using phone numbers, the app allows people to send and receive money by taking care of their individual needs. Abeg app is an online payment app that lets you send and receive money by using your mobile phone number.

The company was co-founded by Muheez Akanni, Michael Okoh and Dare Adekoya. The app was launched in September and is already generating a buzz on social media for its unique approach to solving fintech problems.

Despite his success, Dare Adekoya isn’t content with just creating tech solutions, he still plans to create more appealing interfaces for general problems.