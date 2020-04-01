Dantata Donates ₦300 million to Kano State to Fight COVID-19

Barely 24 hours after the inauguration of the fundraising committee on COVID-19 in Kano State by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, individuals and corporate organizations have started responding positively.

An elder statesman and billionaire business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, on Tuesday announced a donation of N300million to the committee.

In addition, Kano-based businessmen, Alhaji Abba Sumaila and Alhaji Abubakar Dalhatu, Chairman Al-Amsad Group, also donated 500 sacks of spaghetti and N5million respectively.

The state Commissioner of Information Muhammad Garba, confirmed this to Channels Television, noting that in the same vein, “all commissioners and political office holders in the state have donated 50 per cent of their salaries to the noble cause.”

He confirmed that the governor announced the first donation of N28.5million from a private financial institution at the inauguration ceremony, while billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, pledged to provide all needed facilities for the earmarked 600-bed Isolation Centre at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

The 38-member committee was set up to seek donations from corporate organisations and individuals in cash or kind and distribute same to those in need so as to cushion the effect of the measures being taken by the government to fight the COVID-19 in the state.

The committee, therefore, urged organisations and well-to-do individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the humanitarian cause.

Source: Channels TV