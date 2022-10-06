Dangote Wants ‘Discreet Talks’ Over ‘Illegal’ Purchase Of Obajana Cement – Kogi govt

The Kogi State government has disclosed how Dangote Group requested that conversations over the alleged unlawful acquisition of the Obajana Cement factory be kept private.

Recall that the Kogi State Internal Revenue Services (KGIRS) shut the Dangote Cement Factory, Obajana, on Wednesday, in response to Kogi indigenes’ outrage over the company’s purchase.

The Kogi State House of Assembly ordered the firm’s dissolution after an examination into the running of the cement mill purportedly discovered that no lawful acquisition took place for the company.

The state House of Assembly said that after being invited by the house, Nigerian business billionaire Aliko Dangote sought additional time but did not appear to present any proof to the contrary.

Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information in Kogi State was quoted to have said: “Pursuant to the constitutional authorities of the Kogi State House of Assembly, and upon petition by the people of Kogi State, an investigation was carried out on the acquisition of Obajana Cement Company by Dangote Company.

“It was found that no valid acquisition took place, as Dangote could not show evidence of what was paid as consideration for the acquisition.

“The legislators invited the chairman of the company, Aliko Dangote, before the house for explanations but he failed to appear before the state assembly, giving excuses.

“The House of Assembly, therefore, ordered the closure of the company pending when they are able to present it with credible evidence of a valid acquisition.”

It is understood that the external solicitor of Dangote Cement Company, Leeman Salihu, had submitted some documents, which are a Certificate of Incorporation and an agreement signed in 2002 and 2003 but craved the indulgence of the house to allow other discussions on the issue to be out of the public glare.

He pleaded that the house should allow the company to engage in further conversation with it and the state economic team. The request was, however, declined.

The house insisted that Kogi State Cement Company could not have been transferred to Obajana Cement Company and then Dangote Cement Company 100 per cent without any consideration.