Dangote To Cut Sugar Import By 40%, Seeks To Provide Job Opportunities For Youths

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, announced in a statement that it plans to cut back on sugar imports by 40%.

The management claims the company was starting Phase II of its sugar project, which would encompass more than 100,000ha and make the sugar mill the largest in Africa, creating jobs for over 30,000 young people.

The integrated sugar complex, according to Dangote, will be situated in Tunga, in the Nasarawa State local government area of Awe, and will include a 60,000ha sugar plantation and two sugar refineries that can produce 430,000 tonnes of refined white sugar annually.

It stated that, “According to the Trade Data Monitor, Brazil’s cumulative raw sugar exports to Nigeria in 2020/21 season was 1.62 million tonnes, while domestic cane sugar production has slumped from 75,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, about 6.7 per cent decline within one year.”