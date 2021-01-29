Dangote Seeks $30,000 In Damages From Former Mistress

January 29, 2021 21

A former mistress of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, Autumn Spikes has been served an ultimatum following her failure to file a response with the court in a libel lawsuit.

The court summons shows that the defendant had “20 calendar days” to file a response from the day she got served the court papers.

Ms Spikes however stated that she is yet to be served the court documents.

Dangote who filed the libel suit with the pseudonym John Doe alleged that Ms. Spikes tried to extort him to the tune of $5million (about N1.9billion).

He is seeking damages “in excess of $30,000” (about N11.4million) against Ms Spikes.

The summons issued by a Deputy Clerk of the Miami-Dade County Court in Florida, U.S, on January 26, warns Ms Spikes against failing to respond to the suit on time.

Titled, ‘IMPORTANT,’ the court summons warned Ms Spikes she could lose the case if her response was filed late.

The document added that her late response to the suit could also cost her her wages and money, and that her property might thereafter be taken “without further warming from the court.”

It read in part, “A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached Complaint with the clerk of this Court.