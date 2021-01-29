fbpx
Dangote Seeks $30,000 In Damages From Former Mistress

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLEGAL

Dangote Seeks $30,000 In Damages From Former Mistress

January 29, 2021021
Dangote Seeks $30,000 In Damages From Former Mistress

A former mistress of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, Autumn Spikes has been served an ultimatum following her failure to file a response with the court in a libel lawsuit.

The court summons shows that the defendant had “20 calendar days” to file a response from the day she got served the court papers.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Shell To Pay Compensation To Nigerian Farmers

Ms Spikes however stated that she is yet to be served the court documents.

Dangote who filed the libel suit with the pseudonym John Doe alleged that Ms. Spikes tried to extort him to the tune of $5million (about N1.9billion).

He is seeking damages “in excess of $30,000” (about N11.4million) against Ms Spikes.

The summons issued by a Deputy Clerk of the Miami-Dade County Court in Florida, U.S, on January 26, warns Ms Spikes against failing to respond to the suit on time.

Titled, ‘IMPORTANT,’ the court summons warned Ms Spikes she could lose the case if her response was filed late.

The document added that her late response to the suit could also cost her her wages and money, and that her property might thereafter be taken “without further warming from the court.”

It read in part, “A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached Complaint with the clerk of this Court.

About Author

Dangote Seeks $30,000 In Damages From Former Mistress
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

stock BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 26, 2017059

Wema, Diamond Bank Set to Exit NSE Banking Index

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has commenced review of the NSE 30, and the six sectoral indices, with Wema Bank and Diamond Bank hinted as firms likely to exit the banking index. The other six sect
Read More
COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
September 5, 2017030

Resident Doctors’ Strike: Health Minister Directs Hospital Heads, NYSC Members, Others to Fill The Gap

Following the industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, on Monday, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has directed heads of federal government hospital
Read More
COVERSPORTS
September 23, 2015257

NFF Set To Seal Sponsorship Deal With Oando

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Tuesday, September 22, in Abuja revealed a soon-to-be sponsorship deal with  leading integrated energy group in the country, Oando. The Chairman of NFF’s Marke
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon