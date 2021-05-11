Dangote Retains Position On Forbes List As Africa’s Richest Man

May 11, 2021 195

For the tenth time, Nigeria’s entrepreneurial giant and richest black man on earth, Mr. Aliko Dangote, has retained his position as the richest man in Africa with a net worth of $12.1 billion, according to the 2021 edition of the Forbes’ Top 10 Africa’s Billionaires List.

Dangote’s current net worth is higher than his 2020 $10.1 billion net worth by $2 billion.

Two other Nigerian business gurus– the Founder of Globacom, Chief Mike Adenuga, and Chairman of BUA Group, Mr. Abdul Samad Rabiu, emerged the fifth and sixth on the list, with $6.3 billion and $5.5 billion net worth, respectively.

Dangote, whose business interest cuts across cement and sugar manufacturing, as well as petroleum refining, surpassed the second-placed Sawiris in net worth by $3.6 billion on the rankings.

Also, Dangote’s net worth is higher than that of Adenuga and Rabiu by $5.8 billion and $6.6 billion respectively.

However, Egyptian investor, Nassef Sawiris, ranked second with a net worth of $8.5 billion, while two South African business moguls, Nicky Oppenheimer and Johann Rupert, emerged third and fourth respectively on the list with $8 billion and $7.2 billion net worth.

Algerian billionaire businessman and Chief Executive Officer of the Cevital Industrial Group, Issad Rebrab, is the seventh on the list with a net worth of $3.2 billion, while, another Egyptian (Nassef Sawiris’ brother), Naguib Sawiris, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding was ranked eighth with a net worth of $3.2 billion.

Two other South Africans, Patrice Motsepe of African Rainbow Minerals and the Chairman of Media Group Naspers, Koos Bekker, emerged ninth and tenth with $3 billion and $2.8 billion respectively.