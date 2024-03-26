Dangote Releases N15bn On Food Interventions Across Nigeria

Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, has reportedly spent over N15 billion on a food intervention program that serves people all over Nigeria. His foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, is leading the food intervention program that was started in Kano on Saturday, according to a statement released on Sunday.

More than a million 10kg bags will be given as part of the intervention throughout the 774 local government units in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

Speaking at the official launch of the intervention program, Dangote noted that the initiative is an essential step in easing our country’s ongoing economic difficulties.

He also emphasised the importance of compassion and generosity during the holy month of Ramadan, stressing that, all stakeholders must play a part, in supporting the government to alleviate hunger in the land, saying, “Our distribution of rice symbolises our commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity, which are at the core of our humanity.”

The food intervention program will run from March to early April 2024.

Dangote added, “The modalities for the programme involve collaboration with state and local governments and local community partners to ensure effective delivery of the rice to the most vulnerable across the country, regardless of state, tribe, gender, religion, politics, or other attributes.”

The ADF’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Zouera Youssoufou, stated during the occasion that 10,000 iftar meals are being distributed by the foundation to the Kano municipality throughout Ramadan.

She added that this is on top of the foundation’s daily bread assistance program, which since the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020 has produced and distributed over 32,000 family-size loaves of bread throughout the states of Kano and Lagos.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf invited other affluent Nigerians to follow in Dangote’s footsteps by aiding the government in providing palliatives to ease the severe economic conditions in the nation.

Yusuf said, “I do not have enough words to express my heartfelt gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote on behalf of the good people of Kano State. This is because the gesture today will undoubtedly alleviate the burden of many families facing economic hardship in our state. I urge all other wealthy individuals and businesses in our community to take heed of this noble example set by the Dangote Group and extend similar gestures of support to those in need in our dear state.”

In a chat with journalists at the event, Group Executive Director, Commercial, Fatima Aliko Dangote, said the company would continue to support the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

She said, “This programme marks the latest nutrition and humanitarian intervention by the foundation, continuing its tradition of impactful philanthropy. Since the 1990s, the foundation has been providing 10,000 cooked meals daily to the vulnerable in Kano State, reaching hospitals, schools, care homes, prisons, mosques, and individuals.

“Ultimately, the goal is to build a society where each person has an opportunity to fulfil their potential and lead dignified, prosperous lives. This requires a collective commitment from both individuals and institutions to address systemic challenges, promote social justice, and create an inclusive and equitable society for all Africans,” he said.

Aliko Dangote Foundation is the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. The Foundation has become the largest private foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor. The primary focus of ADF is child nutrition, with wraparound interventions centred on health, education and empowerment, and disaster relief.