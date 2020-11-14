Dangote Refinery To Create 250,000 Jobs for Nigerians

November 14, 2020 31

Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals is expected to create 250,000 jobs for Nigerians, this is was made known by the company’s Group executive director, Strategy and Capital Projects, Devakumar Edwin. The soon to be completed facility has a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day when it comes on stream.

He stated that the refinery will bring about a turnaround in the country’s economy by giving direct and indirect employment to thousands of Nigerians.

Speaking further Devakumar stated that Aliko Dangote’s decision to venture into manufacturing was to attract foreign exchange to the country through export, job creation for Nigeria’s huge job market, and also enable the country achieve self-sufficiency in its demand for energy.

He said he is hopeful that the project will make a huge impact on Nigeria and Africa.

BizwatchNigeria recalls that Dangote Refinery through its Skill Acquisition Scheme trained youths from its host community on vocational skills, to make them employable.

Dangote Industries is Nigeria’s highest employer of labour after the federal government.