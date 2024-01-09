Dangote Refinery Gears Up for Production with 6 Million Barrels of Crude Supply

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced its preparedness to commence production of refined petroleum products following the delivery of the sixth batch of one million barrels of crude oil, marking the completion of the initial six million barrels required for the refinery’s initial operations.

The latest cargo, consisting of one million Agbami barrels of crude via MT ALMI SUN, arrived at the Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal’s Single Point Mooring on Monday.

This marks a significant step for the world’s largest single-train refinery, and the completion of the initial six million barrels consignment is crucial for the commencement of operations. The refinery received the first one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited a month ago and has since been receiving crude oil in batches.

Akin Omole, the Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, expressed confidence that the refinery would be ready to commence operations once the entire consignment of six million barrels of crude had been delivered. The refinery’s operations are expected to begin with the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), followed by the production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery, designed for 100% Nigerian crude with the flexibility to process other crudes, is poised to play a vital role in addressing fuel supply challenges in Nigeria and West African countries. The refinery can process various crude grades, including African, Middle Eastern Arab Light, US Light tight oil, and crude from other countries.

With the capacity to meet 100% of Nigeria’s refined product requirements, including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jet, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery also has a surplus of each of these products for export. The refinery’s operations are anticipated to contribute significantly to the energy landscape and economic development in the region.