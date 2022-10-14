BREAKING: Dangote Reaches Agreement With Kogi Govt On Obajana Cement Plant

Dangote Industries and the Kogi State Government have reached an agreement to reopen Obajana Cement Plant.

Disclosing this development, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi said Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari supervised the agreement.

His words: “An agreement has been reached between the Kogi state government and the Dangote Cement in Kogi on the need to re-open the factory and ensure that there is peace in the state.

“Government is committed to the provision of employment to its citizens rather than closing factories that will make people unemployed and we do hope that the parties involved will respect this agreement and come to terms with the memorandum of understanding signed by the parties involved.”

As reported on BizWatch Nigeria, Dangote and Kogi State government have been at loggerheads over the ownership of Obajana Cement plant.

While Kogi government stated that the Obajana Cement plant was not properly acquired, Dangote insisted that due process was followed in the acquisition to the knowledge of the previous administration of the state.

More to follow…