Dangote, Others Halt Losing Streak By N166bn

February 12, 2021 169

Nigerian stocks bounced back from eight days of consecutive losses on Thursday due to gains largely driven by the shares of Dangote Cement, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Vitafoam, and Unilever.

The benchmark index rose by 0.78 per cent while the Industrial Index climbed by 2.57 per cent to 2,013.66 index points, helping gains.

Trade ended with a negative breadth with 46 losers recorded against seven gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased to 41,014.30 index point while market capitalisation grew to N21.456 trillion at the end of trading on Thursday.

Year to date index rose by 1.85 per cent.

Top Five Gainers

Dangote Cement led the flock of gainers today, appreciating by 7.04 percent to close at N228.

Mutual Benefits added 5.41 percent to end today’s trade at N0.39.

Sovereign Trust went up by 3.70 percent to N0.28.

Vitafoam rose to N9.30, notching up 3.33 percent in the process.

Unilever completed the top 5, climbing by 2.57 percent to N13.95.

READ ALSO: Olam Leads November Non-Oil Exports, Earns $26.65 Million

Top Five Losers

Livestock led losers at Friday’s trade, declining by 10 percent to close at N2.25.

Linkage Assurance shed 10 percent to end today’s trade at N0.54.

NAHCO fell to N2.08, losing 9.96 percent.

NNFM slumped to N7.02, recording 9.88 percent depreciation.

Portland Paint closed at N2.84, going down by 9.84 percent.

Top Five Trades

1.274 billion shares estimated at N6.397 billion were traded today in 6,573 deals.

Living Trust was the most active stock with 796.454 million of its stocks worth N493.801 million traded in one deal.

About 55.749 million units of Transcorp shares priced at N50.535 million exchanged hands in 232 transactions.

FBN Holdings had 51.939 million shares valued at N364.509 million traded in 278 deals.

READ ALSO: FG’s Debt Outstanding Stood At N31trn In June – CBN

UBA traded 48.776 million shares estimated at N380.208 million in 336 transactions.

Zenith traded 37.105 million shares valued at N885.230 million in 570 deals.