Dangote, Otedola, Others Asked To Join 2023 Presidential Race

Billionaires Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, are among other notable Nigerians that have been approached to join the 2023 presidential race.

Northern youths, under the aegis of Arewa Youth Assembly, have called on the billionaires and other prominent private sector players in the country to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, whose second term tenure would elapse next year (2023).

According to the Arewa youths, the likes of Dangote, Otedola, and others are needed to rescue the country from its economic woes.

Aside from Dangote and Otedola, other Nigerians, whom Arewa youths, believe could excellently govern the country, are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ibukun Awosika, Bode Augusto, Segun Agbaje, Fola Adeola, Tunde Folawiyo, Atedo Peterside, Kola Adesina, Mike Adenuga, Akinwumi Adesina, Herbert Wigwe and Aig Imoukhuede.

“An entrepreneur that can grow wealth, bear risk in such conditions found in Nigeria surely is suited to better the fortunes of the nation.

“Nigeria will flourish under such a person; our economy will grow as he or she is already an employer of labour and will create employment on a level playing field for businesses to grow.

“We are calling and pleading with the successful private sector players to join the 2023 presidential race, they need to stand up and be counted. Nigeria has given you much, we ask now that you come and be the stewards of our nation, not just your businesses. Come and rescue Nigeria from the shackle of poor leadership,” a statement from the youths read.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the likes of Dangote and a few others among the aforementioned elites, may not be interested in seeking political appointments of election into public offices, for some reasons.

It would be recalled that in 2015, the African richest man had stated that he had no interest to participate in politics.

According to him, business and politics should not be mixed.

“I can’t be in politics because they say when you want to clap you need two hands.

“If all of us in business go into politics then who is going to create the jobs?

“We are in the private sector so we should be creating jobs. Government should be creating good policies and also ensuring that we are not taking advantage of the poor.

“They are doing what they know how to do best and we are also doing what we know how to do best. Each is a master in its own terrain,” Dangote told newsmen during a visit to the Awolowo family over the death of Hannah Awolowo (HID) at the family’s residence in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun.