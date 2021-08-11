Dangote On Bloomberg’s Billionaires List, With $17.8bn Networth

August 11, 2021 168

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been ranked as one of the world’s 500 billionaires by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The index, which polls the net worth of the richest 500 people in the world and updated by the close of trading at the New York Stock Exchange, showed that as of 6:19 pm Nigerian time on Tuesday, Dangote, ranked 115th.

He was the richest African and the only Nigerian on the list with a net worth of $17.8 billion, up from $14.8 billion in the previous year.

“In calculating net worth, Bloomberg strives to provide the most transparent calculations available, and each individual billionaire profile contains a detailed analysis of how that person’s fortune is tallied,” Bloomberg said.

Dangote is the largest shareholder in Dangote Industries Limited, which owns investments in cement, sugar, salt and fertiliser.

Other Nigerian billionaires, including Mike Adenuga and Abdulsamad Rabiu, were missing on the list as their net worth fell short of American billionaire Buba Cathy, who placed 500th with a net worth of $5.83bn as estimated by Bloomberg.