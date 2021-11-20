Dangote Narrates How His Brother Died In The Presence Of His Family

November 20, 2021 90

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has recounted how he stood by during the passing of his brother Sani, in a US hospital.

Until his demise, Sani was the Group Vice-president of Dangote Industries Limited, he passed on November 14.

Dangote who spoke on the incident during a condolence visit by former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday in his Kano home, stated that the passing of brother was very tough for the family, especially for him because they were close.

“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour and you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working,” he said.

“We have always known that when there is life, there is death. We as Muslims don’t know who is next and it can be today, tomorrow or even now. That is why it is good to be good so that when you get there, you can bid for whatever you were asked to do on earth.

“I thank you all for all your prayers and your support. This will actually help us to reduce the pain that we are going through. It is a very tough time for us. It’s been very trying for especially myself; we were actually bonding together.

“Having a brother like this, once you lose him, it is really very painful. He died in front of myself, our mother and all his children.”



On his part, Tinubu, who recalled the late Sani as a gentleman, sympathized with the Dangote family, noting that the demise of the industrialist is also a loss for the nation.

“I call on the family to take heart and continue to pray for the repose of the soul of late Sani Dangote,” he said.

“We are here not to just commiserate or console you, we are here together to mourn our dear brother. Sani is not yours alone. He is a Lagosian and a great Nigerian and a friend and a brother to all of us here.

“I am not a preacher, but I know what it means to suddenly lose a close relation, especially a brother.”