fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Dangote Narrates How His Brother Died In The Presence Of His Family

November 20, 2021090
Dangote Narrates How His Brother Died In The Presence Of His Family

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has recounted how he stood by during the passing of his brother Sani, in a US hospital.

Until his demise, Sani was the Group Vice-president of Dangote Industries Limited, he passed on November 14.

Dangote who spoke on the incident during a condolence visit by former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday in his Kano home, stated that the passing of brother was very tough for the family, especially for him because they were close.

“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour and you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working,” he said.

Resetting Africa Includes Bridging Infrastructural Gaps

“We have always known that when there is life, there is death. We as Muslims don’t know who is next and it can be today, tomorrow or even now. That is why it is good to be good so that when you get there, you can bid for whatever you were asked to do on earth.

“I thank you all for all your prayers and your support. This will actually help us to reduce the pain that we are going through. It is a very tough time for us. It’s been very trying for especially myself; we were actually bonding together.

“Having a brother like this, once you lose him, it is really very painful. He died in front of myself, our mother and all his children.”


On his part, Tinubu, who recalled the late Sani as a gentleman, sympathized with the Dangote family, noting that the demise of the industrialist is also a loss for the nation.

“I call on the family to take heart and continue to pray for the repose of the soul of late Sani Dangote,” he said.

“We are here not to just commiserate or console you, we are here together to mourn our dear brother. Sani is not yours alone. He is a Lagosian and a great Nigerian and a friend and a brother to all of us here.

“I am not a preacher, but I know what it means to suddenly lose a close relation, especially a brother.”

About Author

Dangote Narrates How His Brother Died In The Presence Of His Family
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSLETTER
November 30, 20160168

Gold Drops $2.10/ounce As Prices Crash Metals Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold prices on Tuesday, November 29, ended lower, as lower crude oil prices weighed on the raw commodity sector, including the precious metals markets. Also
Read More
Ronaldo NEWSLETTERSPORTS
March 1, 20190291

Ronaldo Back in Training after Recovering from Ankle Injury

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed full training for Juventus following an ankle problem. The 34-year-old was forced to train separately on Wednesday after takin
Read More
Sowore COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
September 8, 20190277

Sowore: 65 RevolutionNow Campaigners Undergoing Trial

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram No fewer than 65 RevolutionNow campaigners are facing trial in different courts across the federation for participating in the August 4 national protest org
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.