Dangote Leads NSE Gainers’ List Again As Stanbic Tops Losers’ List

November 3, 2020 117

Dangote Group led the advancers’ list again on Tuesday with its cement product coming first on the gainers’ list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as market closed with 5,575 deals, lower than the 6,050 deals recorded on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Dangote cement started with ₦160 at the begining of the day gaining 5.63% at the end of the market with ₦169 per share.

The All-Share-Index gained 320.08 to close at 30,733.47 points from 30,479.39 index points on Monday.

Market also recorded a volume of 336,094,248.00 compared to 376,650,000 units on Monday. In terms of value at the end of the trading, ₦3,890 billion was raked in on Tuesday which is higher than the value recorded on Monday ₦3,802,billion.

At the close of the stock market on Tuesday the equity capitalisation was ₦16,063 trillion which is higher than Monday’s figure of ₦15,931 trillion.

TOP FIVE ADVANCERS

After Dangote Cement, CAP is the second gainer. Its stock price gained ₦9.58 at the close of the market with 9.58%, opening the stock price is ₦20.35.

Next on the list is Vitafoam, leading with 5.74%. At the opening of the stock exchange market, Vitafoam’s stock price sold for ₦6.4 and gained 0.35 kobo per share closing with ₦6.75 per share.

Dangote Sugar on Monday lead the gainers’ list but is the third on the list on Tuesday with 1.65% begining the market with ₦15.15 per share gaining 0.25 kobo ending the market with ₦15.4 kobo per share

Oando is the fifth gainer on today’s market leading with 7% price increase in shares. The market opened with shares price at ₦2.57 adding 0.18 kobo to the price of the shares and ended ₦2.75.

TOP 5 DECLINERS

Stanbic led the stock market losers’s list with -1.08% loss, at the begining of the market shares were sold for ₦46.5% and at the market the price of the shares dropped to ₦46 per share.

Guaranty is next on the list with a loss of -1.54%, starting the stock market with ₦32.5 per shares, at the close of the market the price of the shares dropped by -0.5% at ₦32 per share.

Guiness began selling at the opening of the market with ₦17 per share and suffered -0.45% drop in price loosing -2.65% and ended the market with ₦16.55 per share.

Next on the list is Custodian with a loss of -0.45, its market began selling at ₦6.05 per share, ended with ₦5.6 with a change of -7.44%.

The last on the list is Flourmill loosing with -0.45, ath the opening of the market the price was ₦28.85, ₦28.4 at the end of the market with a change of -1.56%.